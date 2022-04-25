New Delhi: Delhi on Monday registered over 1000 cases of Covid-19 for the fourth day in a row. According to the data shared by the health department, the national capital logged 1011 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city rose to 6.42%. Monday’s addition took the total tally of active cases to 4,168.Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: Brace For More Heatwave as Mercury Back in 40s in Capital; Yellow Alert Issued

The city also reported one Covid-related death in one day. The official bulletin also stated that 817 people recovered from the deadly virus in twenty four hours. The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation across Delhi has seen an over six-fold jump between 11 to 24 April, according to official data.

Covid in India: Top Updates

Delhi reports 1,011 fresh Covid-19 cases, 817 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases 4,168 while positivity rate is 6.42% Mumbai on Monday reported 45 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,59,331, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said. The addition to the tally was 28 less than the 73 recorded on Sunday The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,323 on Monday after the detection of four cases, while one death in the last 24 hours, in Jabalpur, took the toll to 10,735, a health department official said. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 120 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with the district alone logging over 55 per cent of the total infections across Uttar Pradesh in a day, official data showed. Karnataka Govt makes wearing of face covering/ mask compulsory in all public places, workplaces, and during transport. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine. The Chandigarh administration on Monday made wearing of face masks compulsory in “closed environments” like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator. The number of coronavirus patients in home isolation in the national capital has seen an over six-fold increase from 447 on April 11 to 2,812 on April 24, according to official data. Gurugram district in Haryana on Monday reported 397 fresh Covid cases, officials said, adding over 700 cases have been reported in Gurugram in four days. Haryana’s 18-59 age group to be given booster dose for free; state government to bear expenses of Rs 300 crores for the same: DPR Haryana India reports 2,541 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.Active cases rise to 16,522

India reported 2,541 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am Monday, marginally lower than 2,593 infections recorded the previous day, the Union Health Ministry's data showed. The total number of active cases of the country now stands at 16,522. As many as 30 deaths were reported Monday, taking the death toll to 5,22,223.