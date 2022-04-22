New Delhi: As the National Capital witnesses a concerning spike in the Covid cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday made the wearing of masks mandatory and brought back the penalty for not it. According to the order issued by the government, Delhiites will now have to cough up Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public areas.Also Read - Two Injured as Security Guard Opens Fire Outside Delhi's Rohini Court to Stop Scuffle

However, no fine will be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles. To recall, the rule was earlier done away with owing to the rapidly falling cases in Delhi. Adjoining districts of Delhi falling in the NCR have also made masks mandatory and violators will be slapped with penalties for not wearing them.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meet on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, amid a rise in Covid cases in the National Capital and across the country to discuss the prevailing situation. The authority decided to reimpose the fine for not wearing face masks in public places.

Key Takeaways From DDMA Meeting

DDMA decided to not close schools at the moment and instead come up with SOPs in consultation with experts.

Emphasis was laid on vaccination of eligible groups as it will help keep in check the impact of the pandemic

Several participants asserted that there was no need to panic since the number of hospitalisations was low despite a rise in new Covid cases

Trends of hospitalisation needed to be closely monitored for the next fortnight as well as conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples put through RTPCR test

According to official figures, there are 9,735 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and just 80 (0.82 per cent) of them are occupied.