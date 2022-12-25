Delhi Covid Update: Officials to Check Preparedness of Govt Hospitals. Increase Testings

The Delhi government's coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12. "Real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday," the official said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with experts and top officials, held an extensive discussion on the ground situation in the country as COVID cases spiked in China. (File Photo)

New Delhi: With India witnessing a steady rise in Covid cases, authorities in the national capital have swung into action. The Delhi government has decided to send officials to physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with untoward situations.

A mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on Sunday morning and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there.

“From Monday onwards, we are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday,” another official reported news agency PTI.

Delhi Covid: Here Are Of The Key Details

Covid testing in the national capital is likely to be ramped up soon.

At present around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.

Meetings are being held with resident welfare organisations and non-government organisations. They are being asked to create awareness about the emerging situation.

Delhi government is to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations

A northwest district official said they are asking everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour — maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc.

A southeast Delhi district official said the situation doesn’t seem alarming right now, but “we are completely prepared

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in some countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and that his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

Instructions have been issued to send all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals.