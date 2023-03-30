Home

Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Covid-19 Review Meet Tomorrow As Delhi Witnesses Spike in Cases

Saurabh Bharadwaj said the health department will brief Kejriwal on Friday on the situation following which he will issue directions to the government.

Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Review Meet Tomorrow

New Delhi: Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday informed that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday. Urging Delhiites not to panic, Bharadwaj assured people that the government is taking all the necessary measures to keep the situation in check.

The Delhi Health Minister was speaking after holding a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases. The meeting saw the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals, epidemiologists and virologists.

“We reviewed the situation. We have asked hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks,” he said.

The minister said the health department will brief Kejriwal on Friday on the situation following which he will issue directions to the government.

“The chief minister will also be briefed about the Covid situation in other states and how they are tackling the rise in cases,” he added.

Bharadwaj also said genome sequencing of samples is also being carried out and nothing worrisome has been found till now. The meet came a day after Delhi’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Covid in Delhi: Key Details

Two Covid-related deaths were reported in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sharing details, the health minister said they were elderly patients who had comoribidities and the primary cause of death was not coronavirus.

Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31 last along with two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent.

The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death count stands at 26,526.

(With PTI Inputs)

