New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,118 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the overall infection tally to 18,96,171. The death toll also rose to 26,183 after the national capital registered one death in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 4.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department. A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

The city on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths — the single-day fatality count highest in over two months — while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per cent. The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

