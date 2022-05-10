New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,118 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the overall infection tally to 18,96,171. The death toll also rose to 26,183 after the national capital registered one death in the last 24 hours.Also Read - Good New Delhites! You May Soon Get Liquor Delivered To Your Doorstep. Deets Inside
The positivity rate stood at 4.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department. A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.
The city on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths — the single-day fatality count highest in over two months — while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per cent. The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
Here are some of the important details
- Delhi logged 1,422 Covid cases and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 percent
- The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 percent and two deaths on Saturday
- It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate had stood at 5.39 percent
- With 2,288 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,07,689
- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,63,949, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent