New Delhi: After witnessing an unprecedented surge in cases, Delhi's Covid tally on Monday witnessed a massive dip as the city registered 377 fresh patients. According to the data shared by the health department, 910 people recovered from the virus and one patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.97 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 613 new Covid cases and three more deaths, while the positivity rate was 2.74 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The city had on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality in over two months. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent. The day before, the city recorded 1,032 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.