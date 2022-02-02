New Delhi: As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the national capital, the authorities are likely to announce more relaxations from the Covid induced restrictions. Lt Governor Anil Baijal will chair a virtual meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on February 4 to discuss the current situation in the city. According to news agency ANI, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the meeting.Also Read - Businessman Kills Employee, Dumps Body in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Metro Station; Arrested

To recall, the Delhi BJP had earlier demanded reopening of gyms and spas, alleging that the AAP government was discriminating against them. The BJP has highlighted that Covid restrictions like weekend curfew have been removed, and restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity but gyms are asked to close. Also Read - Nothing For Common People: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dubs Union Budget 2022-23 as 'Disappointing'

In a statement, leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to immediately send a proposal in this regard to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Also Read - Caught on Camera: 3 Men Shot in Road Rage Near Red Fort in Delhi

The Delhi government earlier had recommended lifting of weekend curfews – ordered from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays – in the national capital in view of declining Covid cases, which was later approved by the LG office. Shops and commercial establishments, which had been allowed to operate on the odd-even basis to limit crowds in public spaces, was asked open on all days. Private offices, told to shift to WFH, or ‘work from home’, mode where possible, can now function with 50 per cent attendance.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday saw further dip after 2,683 people tested positive for the virus. The case positivity rate also continued its declining trend to 5.09 per cent from 6.37 per cent on the preceding day. The cumulative tally of Delhi now stands at 18,32,951, the bulletin data showed.