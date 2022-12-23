Delhi COVID Positivity Rate Rises, Cases Double Amid Omicron’s BF.7 Scare

As per the government health bulletin, the positivity rate of Delhi has been reported to be 0.41 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 32 out of which 18 patients are being treated in home isolation.

FRESH CASES IN DELHI

In terms of cases, Delhi logged 10 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, against five the previous day, while there was one more death. With four patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,559, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,07,112 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,521.

TOTAL CONTAINMENT ZONES IN DELHI

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 4. A total of 2,421 new tests — 1,299 RT-PCR and 1,122 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,72,462 while 686 vaccines were administered -38 first doses, 147 second doses, and 501 precaution doses.

DELHI READY TO TACKLE COVID SPREAD

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. In a briefing, Kejriwal said the government is fully prepared to fight any Covid spread if it occurs.

“Delhi does not have a single case of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Therefore there is no need to worry,” the chief minister said, informimg that the Delhi government is indulged in genome sequencing and that only XBB variants are coming to Delhi.