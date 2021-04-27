New Delhi: Several COVID patients from Delhi are being taken to Punjab for treatment as there is acute shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in a number of hospitals in the national capital, India Today reported on Tuesday. As per updates, major hospitals in Punjab are inundated with calls for ICU beds and oxygen for patients from Delhi and they are admitting these patients to their hospitals also. Also Read - WHO Says COVID Situation In India Beyond Heartbreaking, Reserves Judgement On New Variant

A Punjab official told India Today that the state was better off as there were several well-equipped hospitals. However, the increase in positivity rate is a cause of worry, he said.

"We are inundated with calls for ICU beds and oxygen. We do admit patients from Delhi. But not all are capable of making it. We have told them some may have to return to their city. The situation is under control now. However, there has been a steady rise in cases and I cannot predict the future. If people do not follow Covid-appropriate protocols, we may witness trouble," Adarshpal Kaur told India Today TV.

The development comes as the number of Covid-19 patients in Punjab is relatively lower than Delhi.

Punjab witnessed 98 more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530, while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366. The state had seen the maximum number of deaths in a span of 24 hours at 106 in September last year.

The number of active cases rose from 48,154 on Sunday to 49,894. Fourteen died of COVID-19 in Patiala, 11 each in Amritsar and Mohali, 10 in Ludhiana and seven each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur, of the latest fatalities in the state. Ludhiana saw the maximum number of cases at 753, followed by 749 in Mohali, 658 in Jalandhar, 468 in Bathinda, 456 in Patiala, among fresh cases in the state.

On the other hand, Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent. This is the fifth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

The capital recorded over 20,201 fresh cases. The number of cases is low owing to the lesser number of tests conducted the previous day. A total of 57,690 tests, including over 18,000 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added. This is the lowest number of tests conducted in this month.