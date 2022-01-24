Delhi Covid Update: Amid the constant dip in the Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal will chair Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on 27 January to revise the situation. To recall, Delhi had witnessed a massive spike in the covid cases prompting the authorities to impose slew of curbs to keep the situation under check.Also Read - IMD Predicts Cold Day, Cold Wave Conditions For THESE States Over Next 5 Days. Full Forecast Here

Delhi on Sunday recorded 9,197 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, a dip of almost 20 per cent from Saturday's daily case count. However, the national capital also recorded 34 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,510 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed private offices to function with 50 per cent staff owning to the dip in the fresh cases. However, the order added that the weekend curfew and other restrictions, including an odd-even rule for opening shops in city markets will continue.

The Delhi government had also proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the coronavirus situation but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed that the status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation is better.

The order issued by the DDMA said it has been observed that as the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate are witnessing a decline, some prohibitions or restrictions may be revised in areas outside containment zones.

Important Takeawys from The Order:

Private offices to function with 50 per cent staff allowed

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday,

“Therefore, all private offices shall be allowed to function with up to 50 per cent of attendance with immediate effect in the NCT of Delhi (outside of containment zones),” the order said. It added that private offices are advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible.

“It is also clarified that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall also remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further order,” the DDMA order stated.