New Delhi: Night/weekend curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items is feared to make a come back in Delhi as its COVID positivity rate has inched towards 7.64 per cent, the trigger point of red alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority last year in anticipation of the third wave of Covid. It aims to bring in a clearer picture of imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the Covid situation. The four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP) suggests that the 'red' alert will kick in if the positivity rate crosses 5% for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions.

What Will happen if The Positivity Rate Crosses 5%

If the positivity rate is over five percent for two consecutive days it would trigger a ‘red alert’ under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority-approved GRAP leading to a ‘total curfew’ and halting of most economic activities. The total curfew includes restrictions on the movement of people at the night as well as on weekends. Shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services will remain shut Malls and weekly markets will also remain closed. The restaurants and bars will be shut, and delivery of only essential items will be allowed. Hotels and lodges will be allowed to remain open, but with condition that no banquets/conferences will be organized. However, room service to in-house guests will be allowed. Cinema halls, banquets, spas, yoga institutes, and beauty salons too will be asked to bring their shutters down. In fact, the government offices too will be closed barring those providing essential and emergency services. The same will be applicable to private offices. The limitation on gatherings for weddings and funerals will also be brought down. People arriving in Delhi when GRAP is in force will have to produce a complete vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report not more than 72 hours old. Those failing to do so will have to stay in 14-day institutional or paid quarantine.

COVID Cases in Delhi

Though the city is witnessing a sudden spurt in COVID cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the Covid-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present. Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he said that the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi saw 1,354 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease. On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.