Covid Restrictions To Return In Delhi? Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting As Fresh Cases Rise

Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

New Delhi: The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi government has called an emergency meeting in the national capital on Monday. The development comes amid the rise in covid cases in Delhi. The meet comes a day after Delhi’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The number of active cases of the infection currently stands at 806.

Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has called the meeting in which senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals and other stakeholders are likely to be present.

The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526.

Why are COVID cases rising?

According to experts, the prime reason behind the surge is due to the sub-lineage of the Omicron variant – XBB.1.16, which has the capacity to escape old immunity.

Talking to news agency IANS, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman, National IMA COVID Task Force and former President, Indian Medical Association, said that the gradual waning of immunity, dropping of precautions, and genetic mutations are some reasons for the rising cases.

“Covid-19 is a cyclical viral disease, which means that periodically there will be surges. Reasons include gradual waning of immunity, dropping of precautions, greater mingling, travel, and genetic mutations that allow the virus to escape the human immune response from either vaccination, prior infection or both,” he said.

Covid cases in India

India on Thursday reported 3,016 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly six months, active cases rise to 13,509, Health ministry informed.

