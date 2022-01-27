New Delhi: As the national capital continues to witness a dip in COVID-19 cases, health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the situation is under control across the city and the positivity rate will also from the existing 10 per cent. “The Covid situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent,” news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.Also Read - Delhi's Hansraj College Sets up Cow Research Centre, Will Provide Milk & Ghee For Students

His statement comes amid a high-level Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting wherein decision regarding the easing of Covid restrictions might be taken. Yesterday, it was reported that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is reportedly mulling to lift curbs such as weekend curfew and odd-even rule for markets and malls

The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10%: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/9Tc22ZkXZU — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

