New Delhi: As the national capital continues to witness a dip in COVID-19 cases, health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the situation is under control across the city and the positivity rate will also from the existing 10 per cent. “The Covid situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent,” news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.Also Read - Delhi's Hansraj College Sets up Cow Research Centre, Will Provide Milk & Ghee For Students
His statement comes amid a high-level Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting wherein decision regarding the easing of Covid restrictions might be taken. Yesterday, it was reported that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is reportedly mulling to lift curbs such as weekend curfew and odd-even rule for markets and malls
Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story
- DDMA meeting under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal is underway. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also present in the virtual meeting.
- The government may allow cinema halls and dine-in facilities to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the wake of dip in COVID-19 cases.
- Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has also called a high-level meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials in this regard.
- “There is a meeting tomorrow. Weekend curfew, odd-even and opening of all shops in the markets and malls are expected to be lifted from this week or next week but the exact dates will be discussed in the meeting by the CM and the L-G. Cinema halls and restaurants may also be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity,” Indian Express had reported quoting sources.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had yesterday hinted at opening schools saying that “a generation of children will be left behind if we do not open schools now”.
- The schools in Delhi were closed again on December 28 due to the fear of Omicron-led third Covid wave after being briefly reopened.