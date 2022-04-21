Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: In the last 24 hours, the national capital has witnessed an alarming rise in Coronavirus cases after 1,009 cases were recorded in the city. Experts say that it is the highest since February 10, 2022 when 1,104 cases were reported in Delhi. On April 19, the national capital had reported 632 new COVID cases.Also Read - 75 Digital Banking Units In 75 Districts: What Are DBUs? | Explained

As per the updates from the health department, the active cases in the city have gone up to 2,641 which is again highest since February 18, when Delhi reported 2,775 active cases. Also Read - After Delhi And UP, Mask Mandate Likely to Return in Maharashtra As COVID Cases Rise; Final Decision Today

But why there is a sudden surge in COVID cases in the national capital and what drives this uptick in cases? The government sources told news agency PTI that the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its sub-types could be behind the surge in Delhi. Also Read - Karnataka May Impose COVID Restrictions if Cases Rise, Health Minister K Sudhakar Makes Big Announcement

They say this as the samples have shown the presence of BA.2.12.1 and eight other subtypes of Omicron. These findings have arrived after studying genome sequencing of samples.

The government sources said that the Omicron sublineage BA.2.12 has been detected in a majority of the samples sequenced from Delhi in the first fortnight of April and it could be behind the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

A source at Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) told PTI that Omicron variant derivative BA.2.12.1 has been found in a few samples in Delhi which might be contributing to the recent rise in cases in the US.

The government officials have said that the new sub-variants BA.2.12 (52 per cent samples) and BA.2.10 (11 per cent samples) are showing high transmission and have been found in over 60 per cent of the total samples from Delhi sequenced recently.

“The BA.2.12 variant appears to have a growth advantage of about 30% to 90% per week over BA.2 (Omicron),” the source told PTI.

The officials further added that the same sub-variants more or less have been found in samples sequenced in neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Giving further explanation on COVID surge in the national capital, a senior scientist told PTI that Omicron’s reproductive number is 10 which has the highest transmissable level so its derivatives will also have same transmissability and will spread in absence of hand hygiene, social distancing and masks.