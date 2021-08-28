New Delhi: After learning lesson from the second COVID wave, the national capital is not taking any chance and making thorough preparations for an impending third wave of COVID-19. This was announced by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Jain also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and asked them not to become negligent. He said this while speaking at the sixth felicitation ceremony for healthcare workers of government hospitals — Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj; Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar; Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and Burari Hospital — in northwest Delhi at Delhi Vidhan Sabha.Also Read - Future Retail Files Fresh Case in Supreme Court Against Amazon Over $3.4 Billion Deal: Report

The health minister said that the Delhi government is doing its best and learning from experiences to prevent the third wave but following Covid-appropriate behaviour is very important, and thus people must not become negligent. Also Read - Flying to Maharashtra? Fresh Guidelines Issued For International Passengers | Details Here

Massive preparation: Talking about the preparation for the COVID third wave, Jain said that over 37,000 COVID-19 dedicated beds are being laid out, include 12,000 ICUs beds. Also Read - Impose Local Curbs, Ensure No Large Gatherings During Festivals: Centre Extends Covid Guidelines Till September 30 | Details Here

“Along with this, 47 PSA oxygen plants along with five LMO storage tanks have already been set up in the city with many more to come up. Moreover our vision is to move a step forward by making ICU facilities so readily available in the capital that even a normal oxygen bed can be converted into an ICU one instantly without having to shift the patients,” he said.

The health minister asked people to remain vigilant to stop another outbreak, and advised them to not panic in case they get infected or have symptoms. “Being motivated and calm boosts the recovery process,” he said.