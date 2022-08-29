New Delhi: According to the health bulletin, Delhi on Sunday reported 397 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours and five more deaths. As for the Covid positivity rate, it has come down to 3.05 per cent in the national capital while the number of active cases stands at 2,605 out of which 1,942 patients are being treated in home isolation.Also Read - Delhi: THIS portion of Ashoka Road Will Remain Closed For Seven Days. Check Here Why.

The total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,69,581 with 693 patients recovering in the last 24 hours while Delhi's total caseload is 19,98,644 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,458.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 205.

A total of 13,004 new tests — 8,982 RT-PCR and 4,022 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,13,678 while 43,135 vaccines were administered – 3,621 first doses, 7,187 second doses, and 32,327 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,64,46,555, according to the health bulletin.