New Delhi: In a positive development, Delhi on Monday reported a significant decrease in the number of fresh Covid cases, at 799, against 1,422 on Sunday, albeit, three deaths were reported, as per the Delhi Government health bulletin.

At 4.94 per cent, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dipped, while the number of active cases stands at 5,369.

With the recovery of 1,366 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,63,502. The number of patients being treated in home isolation is 4,395.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has gone up to 18,95,053, while the death toll has risen to 26,182.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 1,935 in the city.

A total of 16,187 new tests — 14,107 RT-PCR and 2,080 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,68,022, while 6,645 vaccines were administered – 434 first doses, 1,414 second doses, and 4,797 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,37,36,679 according to the health bulletin.

(With agency inputs)