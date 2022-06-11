New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported a considerable rise in the fresh COVID19 cases at 795 in the last 24 hours against 655 cases recorded on Friday, a Delhi government health bulletin said. However, no Covid-related death has been reported in the city.Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Daily Covid Tally Rises to 564, One Death Reported

The Covid positivity rate has jumped to 4.11 per cent in the city while the number of active cases has also risen to 2,247 in the capital city. With 556 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,83,598. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,360.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,12,063, while the death toll continues at 26,218 and the number of Covid containment zones stands at 174 in the city.

A total of 19,326 new tests — 13,190 RT-PCR and 6,136 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,34,272 while 20,201 vaccines were administered — 2,006 first doses, 6,275 second doses, and 11,920 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,65,633, according to the health bulletin.