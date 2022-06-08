New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported a rise in the fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours as the national capital registered 564 COVID cases against 450 recorded on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the state government health bulletin.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s Mandawali Police Station, 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also jumped up to 2.84 per cent and the number of active cases has also risen to 1,691. With 406 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,82,086. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,048.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,09,991, while the death toll has gone to 26,214. The number of Covid containment zones stands at 236 in the city.

A total of 19,876 new tests — 12,699 RT-PCR and 7,177 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,74,283 while 23,514 vaccines were administered – 2,490 first doses, 8,399 second doses, and 12,625 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,00,247, according to the health bulletin.