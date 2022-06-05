New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported a rise in the number of fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The National Capital reported 405 new cases on Saturday against 345 recorded on Friday. There was no new death for the second day in a row, as per the state government health bulletin.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Jain Hospital In Delhi, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed To Site

Also, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 2.07 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 1,467 in Delhi. With 384 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,80,708. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 994.

The total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,08,387 with new Covid cases while the death toll continues at 26,212. The number of Covid containment zones stands at 255 in the city.

A total of 19,562 new tests — 13,109 RT-PCR and 6,453 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,05,958, while 19,634 vaccines were administered – 2,602 first doses, 7,336 second doses, and 9,696 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,12,444, according to the health bulletin.