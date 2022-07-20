New Delhi: There has been a steady rise in COVID cases across the country over the past weeks. Delhi too witnessed a spike in COVID cases and three districts have been put on high alert. The three districts – East, South and Central – have been put on orange alert as the weekly positivity rate has increased considerably.Also Read - Srinagar Makes Face Mask Compulsory In Public Places Due to Rise in COVID Cases | Details Here

Delhi’s three districts on orange alert

East – Delhi’s East district has registered the highest number of positivity rate among the 11 districts with average weekly positivity rate at 7.8 per cent, according to a report by Times of India.

– Delhi’s East district has registered the highest number of positivity rate among the 11 districts with average weekly positivity rate at 7.8 per cent, according to a report by Times of India. South – South district has logged the highest positivity rate in the city. The weekly positivity rate in the district rose from 5.9 per cent to 6.6 per cent

– South district has logged the highest positivity rate in the city. The weekly positivity rate in the district rose from 5.9 per cent to 6.6 per cent Central – The average weekly positivity rate in Central district has increased from 5.4 per cent to 6.1 per cent.

COVID cases spike in Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday logged 585 COVID fresh cases with a case positivity rate of 4.35 per cent. As many as 429 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the city to 19,16,642. Two patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 26,296.

Under the vaccination drive which recently crossed the 2 billion mark, 29,661 COVID vaccine shots were jabbed in the last 24 hours. The cumulative doses provided so far rose to 3,54,77,177.

What is the COVID situation in India

India saw a considerable rise in daily COVID cases with 20,557 new infections in the past 24 hours against previous day’s 15,528 count, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The country also reported 40 more COVID deaths, which took the toll to 5,25,825. The recovery of 18,517 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,32,140. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has also risen to 4.13 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.64 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,98,034 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.06 crore. As of Wednesday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.61 crore, achieved via 2,64,58,875 sessions. Over 3.81 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.