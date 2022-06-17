Delhi COVID Updates: The Delhi government health bulletin released on Friday has reported a rise in the new Covid cases in the national capital with a figure of 1,797 in the last 24 hours, against 1,323 infections recorded on the previous day, while there was one more death.Also Read - Delhi: 3.5-year-old Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Paharganj

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.18 per cent and the number of active cases to 4,843. With 901 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,87,956. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,850. Also Read - Top US Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci Tests Positive for COVID, has Mild Symptoms

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,19,025 while the death toll has reached 26,226. The number of Covid containment zones stands at 190 in the city. Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Another Major Spike in Covid Numbers, City Registers Over 1000 Cases | Top Updates

A total of 21,978 new tests — 15,720 RT-PCR and 6,258 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,38,436 while 26,806 vaccines were administered – 2,566 first doses, 6,987 second doses, and 17,253 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,03,995, according to the health bulletin.