New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers protest and the sudden surge in the deadly COVID-19 cases in the city, Delhi Traffic Police informed that Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement. The traffic police took to social media to make the announcement about the same. Also Read - Spiritual Guard Against Virus? Jai Shri Ram Painted Mask In Demand After COVID Cases Soar In UP

“The following borders are closed for traffic movement: Ghazipur Border (Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu Border, Mungeshpur, Harewali Border and Tikri Border,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Thursday. Also Read - After UP Govt Announces Statewide Lockdown On Sunday, Mother Dairy Issues Statement On Supply of Milk

Check out the tweet here

Traffic Alert Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Here's How Delhi Metro Will Function | Read DMRC Guidelines The following borders are closed for traffic movement:

Ghazipur Border(Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu Border, Mungeshpur, Harewali Border and Tikri Border. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 15, 2021

Here’s what you can do

People travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Meerut or other places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand can use alternative borders to enter Delhi. These alternate entry points are Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Surya Nagar, Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, and Kondli borders. As per the reports, the diversions have caused an increased volume of traffic and jams on these roads, especially during the morning and evening peak hours.

Delhi traffic police helpline

Delhi Traffic Police is constantly giving updates regarding closure of the borders and alternate routes on social media. Meanwhile those who are seeking traffic updates can also contact their 24X7 traffic police control room’s helpline 1095 or 011-25844444.

For the unversed, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020 against the contentious farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.