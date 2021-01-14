New Delhi: As India prepares to begin world’s largest vaccination drive from January 16 (Saturday), the national capital will have total 81 centres where people will be vaccinated four days a week, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Also Read - If Muslims Don't Trust India, They Can Go To Pakistan, Says BJP's Sangeet Som

Addressing a media briefing, CM Kejriwal said, "We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1000 centres across Delhi."

The chief minister further said that on January 16, vaccination will be done at 81 locations and at least 100 people are expected to vaccinated at each of these locations in a day. "Vaccination will be done on four days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday," he said.

Speaking about the dosage of vaccines received at the region, CM Kejriwal said, “So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and Centre provides 10% extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers.”