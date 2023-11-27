Home

Delhi Crime: Married Woman Stabbed Multiple Times By Jilted Lover In Shastri Park, Accused Held

A 22-year-old married woman was stabbed by her jilted lover in Shastri Park area of Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Delhi Crime: A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her jilted lover in Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi while the body of a 23-year-old woman was found dumped in a bag outside a house in Shahdara area of the national capital on Sunday.

According to the police, the first incident took place near Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park where the the accused, 23-year-old Shah Babu, had arrived to meet the victim, a local resident Hasmat Jahan, adding that an argument erupted between the two and Babu ended up stabbing Jahan multiple times, resulting in critical injuries to the victim.

Babu, a native of Bihar’s Kishanganj district, was known to the victim as both were neighbours in their native Kishanganj in Bihar, the police said. They said that Babu was in love with Jahan and was upset with her for marrying another man.

Jahan got married to Mohammad Munna, a tailor by profession, around four months ago, they said.

“We got a PCR call at 3.25 pm regarding stabbing of a woman,” a senior police official said.

“Jahan sustained multiple stab injuries on her head, face and hands. She was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where she was referred to GTB Hospital. She is undergoing treatment and is stable. Accused Shah Babu was apprehended from the spot and a knife used in the crime was also recovered from him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey told news agency PTI.

“Jahan had married Mohammad Munna four months ago. Shah Babu was unhappy with her marriage. The accused, who worked as a tailor in Hyderabad, came to Delhi to meet her. While speaking with her, he lost his temper and stabbed her multiple times,” said DCP Tirkey.

Woman’s body found dumped in bag in Shahdara

Meanwhile, in a related incident, the Delhi Police found the body of a 23-year-old woman dumped in bag at a house in Shahdara area of the city. The cadaver bore strangulation suggesting that the victim had been strangled to death, police said.

A senior official said a PCR call was received around 4.45 pm about a suspicious bag being found at a house near the Vishwash Nagar area in Shahdara following which a team from the Farsh Bazaar police station was immediately dispatched to the spot along with a forensics team.

“On opening the bag, the police found the body of a woman who appeared to be strangulated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said, adding that body has been identified to be that of a 23-year-old woman and the police have strong leads about the suspect.

Citing police sources, a PTI report said the victim’s fiance, who is is absconding, is suspected to be behind her death as the body was allegedly found in his house. She was engaged a few months ago.

The DCP said prima facie it appeared that the victim was strangulated. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details will be revealed once the report is received.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

