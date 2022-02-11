New Delhi: In yet another sensational hit-and-run case in Delhi, a CCTV footage of the incident in Greater Kailash, has come to surface. In the video, a car can be seen hitting a man and driving on with him on the bonnet before he falls to the ground and suffers serious injuries. The footage, captured by CCTV cameras in the posh South Delhi locality, shows the SUV speeding with the man hanging onto the bonnet.Also Read - Kejriwal Govt Regularises Contractual Employees Of Delhi Jal Board

Footage from another camera shows the man flung to the road as the SUV speeds away. Clearly seen in excruciating pain and barely able to move, he is then helped by some passers-by. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and rushed the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, to the hospital. The car was driven for some 200-odd metres with the man hanging on. Also Read - Cigarette-stub Burn Marks, Nail Hit in Eye: Mutilated Body of a 10-yr-old Kanpur Boy Found

The police have now arrested a 27-year-old man in the case, an official was quoted as saying on Friday. The accused, identified as Raj Sunderam, 27, a law student, was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker said on February 8, Wednesday, an information regarding a hit-and-run incident near Greater Kailash was received. Also Read - In Delhi, Last Date To Apply For Housing Plan Extended Till March 10

The accused, driving a mustard colour Volkswagen car at a high speed, hit the victim and dragged him on the bonnet of the car for a while and then fled from the spot. The injured was immediately rushed to Max Hospital for treatment. His condition is now said to be stable.

Vehicle seized, raids conducted

During the course of investigation, the police found and seized the vehicle involved in the accident and conducted raids at all possible hideouts of the accused. During one such raid today, the accused was arrested outside Le Meridien Hotel, Gurugram, Haryana.

Charged with attempt to murder

Earlier before the arrest of accused Sunderam, the police had booked him under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Greater Kailash police station. However, later sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 212 (Harbouring offender) were added to the FIR. Meanwhile, the DCP informed that the father of the accused was charged under section 212 of the IPC.

(With inputs from IANS)