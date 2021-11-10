New Delhi: In yet another case of crime that reveals the ugly side of Indian society and relationships, a Delhi University assistant professor and his nephew have been arrested for criminal conspiracy in connection with the murder of former’s wife murder at their West Sant Nagar residence in Burari, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Wednesday. The police identified them as Virender Kumar, an ad-hoc assistant professor, and his nephew Govinda. Kumar and victim Pinky (32) got married in February this year, they said.Also Read - Delhi University Issues Academic Calender For BA First Year Students | Details Inside

On Monday evening, the police arrested Kumar’s tenant and worker Rakesh, who confessed to strangling Pinky to death and then electrocuting her at the behest of her husband. According to them, Kumar told the police that he was miffed with his wife as they used to regularly fight over trivial issues. He then hatched a plan to eliminate her, and roped in Rakesh and Govinda for the same, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Delhi University Releases Fifth Cut-Off List, Admissions Reopened In Some Colleges

During interrogation, Rakesh told the police that he had met Kumar around three years ago and they became friends. Kumar gave his car to Rakesh to run it as a cab. He also allotted a room for Rakesh and his family on the top floor of his house. According to the police, Rakesh had asked Kumar to give him a lump sum, instead of salary, when he needed it. Also Read - Attention, Delhi People! Water Supply May be Affected in THESE Areas Today. Check Full List Here

Pinky was reportedly unhappy with Rakesh and wanted him and his family to vacate. The police said she was also refusing to pay Rakesh his dues, which had piled up to around Rs 3 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)