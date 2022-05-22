New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a major sex racket being operated from a spa centre at a mall in the national capital and arrested 12 people, including 11 women, reported news agency IANS quoting an official on Sunday. According to DCP, Shahdara, R Sathiya Sundaram, information was received by special staff, Shahdara regarding a prostitution racket being run under the guise of spa and massage centre at Heaven SPA in the Cross River Mall located in the Shahdara area.Also Read - Gujarat Woman Kills Puppy By Throwing It From 3rd Floor Of Building

“Subsequently a police team was constituted and a decoy customer was sent to the spa,” he said. The decoy customer (an undercover cop) then met a person, present in the spa, who bargained and finally charged Rs 1,000 from the decoy customer for massage. Thereafter, 11 women were shown to him and he was asked to choose any one of them for sex for which he was charged Rs 1,000 extra. The decoy then signalled the police team by giving a missed call and the premises were raided and 12 people apprehended on the spot. Also Read - There Will Be A Sensation In Country: KCR After Meeting Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav In Delhi

FIR lodged; license of spa found to be expired

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 3, 4 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Anand Vihar police station. “The license of said spa, which was issued in the name of Sunil Katiyal, was found expired. The EDMC had also challaned the spa for the same. An application for sealing the said premises will be moved before the court and SDM concerned as well as the EDMC,” the DCP said. Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

(Based on IANS inputs)