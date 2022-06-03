New Delhi: In a troublesome news, a woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at a station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Friday. The woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal following which the Delhi Police asked her to provide her contact details. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also replied to the woman, asking for the exact time of the incident.Also Read - Delhi Metro To Start Services On Phase-III Sections For UPSC Candidates From 6 AM on Sunday

In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address. “While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station. The man had asked for my help with an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing that he needed help..” Also Read - 'Killed Sidhu Moose Wala With My Own Hands', Confesses Lawrence Bishnoi’s Nephew Sachin Thapan

The man flashed his genitals while trying to to show me a file containing the address, the woman alleged in a tweet. She also said that the policeman standing on the platform did not take any action after she approached her for help. “I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. “I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him,” she said in another tweet. Also Read - 8 Injured as Nigerian Man Attacks People With Knife in South Mumbai's Churchgate: Police

Alleges inaction by authorities

The entire incident was captured on camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. The woman alleged that when she asked the authorities to do something, they instead blamed her for creating a scene. “I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said dat I should have created a scene and that there’s nothing they can do now since he managed to leave,” the woman said in her tweets.

The woman said she is scared to step out of her house and “the incident has completely shaken up my belief that metros are safe.” She said it’s important that this reaches the right authorities, including the DMRC and the Delhi Police so that they know “how bad their safety measures are”.

DMRC responds, shares helpline to call in such scenarios

Replying to her tweets, the DMRC asked the woman to share the exact time of the incident. “Please provide exact time of the incident. In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest metro staff or contact customer care centre at the station. They can also call, DMRC helpline no. 155370 or CISF helpline no. 155655 so that immediate help can be provided,” the DMRC said in its tweet.

(With PTI inputs)