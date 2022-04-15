New Delhi: In today’s news on crime in national capital, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh following which all the accused were arrested, reported news agencies quoting an official on Friday. The accused, identified as Naveen Singh Bhandari (28), Bishwa Mohan Acharya (26) and Akshay Taneja (30), were arrested within 4 hours of committing the crime, police said.Also Read - Maharashtra Man Shoots Daughter-In-Law For Not Serving Breakfast Along With Tea in Thane

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the information about a woman being gangraped was received at Police Post Madipur. “Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 376 D (punishment for rape) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Punjabi Bagh police station,” he said. Also Read - Amid Rising COVID Cases, Mask Mandate Likely to Return in Delhi; Final Decision Next Week

“Further investigation in the case is on, ” the DCP added. Also Read - Delhi Private Schools Fees Hike Row: What Education Minister Manish Sisodia Said

(With agency inputs)