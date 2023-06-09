Home

On Camera: Man Brutally Stabbed In Front Of Family In Delhi’s Nand Nagri Area; Victim Had Punched Attacker 2 Yrs Ago

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a person over an old enmity in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, according to police. The video of the purported incident which is doing rounds on social media, the accused can be seen attacking another man using a sharp-edged weapon. He continues to hit even as the man seems motionless and is lying on the road.

A bike-borne man can be seen standing, face turned towards the attacker but neither he nor another person standing just a few feet away try to stop the attacker or catch him. The Delhi Police in a statement said that the viral footage is from the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

#Delhi | In a viral video, a man – identified as Sohaib – was purportedly seen hitting and stabbing another man – identified as Kasim – in Nand Nagri PS area yesterday.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OoXi1fe1wx — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 9, 2023

The injured was identified as Kasim (20), a resident of Sunder Nagri. “The injured has not yet given any statement and he is feeling drowsy,” police said. Accused Sohaib (22), who is also a resident of Sunder Nagri, has been apprehended.

On Thursday at 10.37 pm, a PCR call was received and the caller informed police that his brother was stabbed and was taken to GTB Hospital. He has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a previous enmity between Sohaib and Kasim led to the incident.

Around two years ago, Kasim had allegedly punched Sohaib in the face over an issue between them, causing damage to his eye and leaving him with a nose defect which used to irritate him. Sohaib had been nursing a grudge against Kasim since then, police said, adding that the matter is being probe.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered.

