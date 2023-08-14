Home

‘Fractured Nose, Multiple Injuries’: Delhi Woman Dragged On Road Over iPhone Snatching Bid

The incident occurred on Friday when victim Yovika Chaudhary was returning home from school.

Chaudhary is a teacher by profession and teaches at Saket's Gyan Bharti School. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: A case of mobile snatching has come to light from the national capital, involving a woman teacher who suffered severe injuries after she fell out of an auto-rickshaw and was dragged along the road by two men on a bike. The incident occurred on Friday when victim Yovika Chaudhary was returning home from school. Two men on a motorbike attempted to snatch her iPhone. During the struggle that ensued, Yovika lost her balance and tumbled out of the moving auto-rickshaw, being dragged for a distance. The snatchers fled the scene with the phone, leaving the injured victim lying on the road.

Chaudhary is a teacher by profession and teaches at Saket’s Gyan Bharti School.

Victim Suffered Serious Injuries

The victim was swiftly taken to Max Saket Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. According to doctors, she received treatment for a fractured nose and other injuries. Her condition is stable, and she is currently in the process of recovery at the hospital.

Case Registered

Furthermore, a case has been registered at the Saket Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Now, a police team is investigating the matter and are trying to identify the culprits.

Not The First Incident

Last week, three bike-borne assailants stabbed and robbed three men, including two elderly men, within 10 minutes in three separate lanes of a residential neighbourhood in southwest Delhi. Unfortunately, one of the elderly men died in the attack.

Police stated that the suspects had fled the scenes after the robberies, which took place a few kilometres from Janakpuri. But till the afternoon, they were arrested from the nearby Manglapuri, Palam and Dabri areas. The accused robbed the victims of cash, jewellery, watch and other items.

One of the badly injured victims was 74-year-old Mohan Lal Chhabra, who allegedly suffered more than a dozen stab injuries. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, police said. The other two victims also sustained injuries and taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C, three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the accused persons, including one for murder at the Sagarpur police station.

Street Crimes in Delhi

Street crimes like robbery and snatching continue to be a significant concern in the capital city. In some instances, victims have tragically lost their lives or sustained severe injuries while attempting to thwart these criminal acts.

As per the Delhi Police data available till July 15, 2022, at least six cases of robbery and 25 of snatching were registered every day in the national capital last year. In 2021, at least five cases of robbery and 22 of snatching were reported during the same period.

