New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was pushed from the terrace of her building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar by her in-laws. The incident took place around 3.00 a.m. on Saturday. In a video that was shared by the victim woman's brother with Delhi Commission for Woman chairperson Swati Maliwal, the woman said she was pushed when she was standing on the terrace.

The woman fell down on the street. Soon after, she was rushed to MAX hospital, where her condition was said to be critical. It is alleged that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law pushed her down from the roof.

According to primary information, the victim Rachna was married 3 years ago to Puneet Untwal, a resident of Trilokpuri in Mayur Vihar police station area.

Maliwal said that she will be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police asking them to register an FIR in the case and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east district) Priyanka Kashyap said based on the statement of the victim, medico-legal case (MLC) and enquiries conducted in the matter so far, the police have registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The investigation is currently underway,” she added.