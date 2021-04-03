New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl in Delhi-NCR and later uploading her morphed pictures on social media, reported NDTV quoting the the police. The accused, Bharat Khatar, had uploaded abusive contents and nude pictures of the girl on Instagram after having a heated discussion with the girl’s friend on the social media platform, they said. Also Read - Centre Calls COVID Situation In 11 States/UTs 'Matter of Serious Concern', Urges Authorities To Take Appropriate Action

Khatar – who works in an event management company – was caught from his Faridabad home after cops received information on his internet activity and location from the social media sites, they added. Two mobile phones used in the crime have also been seized. Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti is a Beach Bum in Her Super Sultry Netted Bikini Set Worth Rs 5,040 - See New Pics From Maldives

“He has disclosed that earlier he had heated discussion with the complainant’s friend on Instagram. Later he created a fake profile of the complainant girl to take revenge. Thereafter, he sent abusive contents, nude pictures and later threatened and abused the complainant,” a police official said.

The accused is “habitual of using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram for befriending girls by creating fake profiles”, the police said, adding that a similar case had been filed against him at the Faridabad Cyber Police Station.