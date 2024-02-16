Alipur Factory Fire: 8 Victims Identified, DNA Test To Determine Identity Of 3 Others

A massive fire erupted at the Om Suns Paint factory in Dayal Market of Alipur in outer Delhi on Thursday, killing 11 people, including the factory's owner Ashok Kumar Jain.

Police personnel at the paint factory where a massive fire broke out on Wednesday evening, at Alipur in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. At least 11 people have died after the massive five fire swept through the factory. (PTI Photo)

Alipur Factory Fire: Eight of the 11 people killed in a devastating fire, which turned a paint factory to ash in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday, have been identified by their families while the Delhi Police is mulling to conduct a DNA test of the unidentified victims to determine their identity, if required.

Trending Now

The eight victims who have been identified are — Jain (62), Ram Surat Singh (44), Vishal Gaund (19), Anil Thakur (46), Pankaj Kumar (29), Shubham (19), Mira (44) and Brijkishore (19).

You may like to read

An officer said some of the victims were identified on the basis of the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident and other articles.

If required, a DNA test will be conducted on the unidentified bodies, he added.

Factory was run illegally?

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said the building in which the fire broke out was being used illegally for the purpose of mixing chemical paint. The civic body said it regretted the tragic incident.

A senior police officer said that an investigation is underway to ascertain if the paint factory was being operated illegally and what led to the fire incident in which the owner of the establishment, Ashok Kumar Jain, was killed in the incident, along with 10 of his employees.

The factory — Om Suns Paint — has been operating since 2017, he said.

Victims were locked inside, couldn’t escape

“It has come to light that the owner used to lock the factory from inside when work was on,” the officer added that it is suspected that the factory gate was locked from the outside which prevented the workers from escaping the building after it was enveloped in flames.

Forensic experts have collected samples from the spot, the officer said, adding, “Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and spread to an area where chemicals were kept, leading to multiple blasts.”

Fire preceded by blast

The incident occurred at Dayal Market in Alipur. The factory housed chemical godowns. The fire was preceded by a blast and soon, it spread to nearby buildings, including a drugs rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

Locals have alleged that the fire-tenders arrived late due to which the blaze spread to other buildings.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call regarding the blaze was received at 5:25 pm and fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, but there was a delay due to a massive traffic jam near the GT Karnal Road.

Despite best efforts by DFS,11 labours died in paint factory fire in alipur area Delhi. fire call was received@5.30 pm & 22 tenders were to the site but due to explosion building collapsed & workers trapped in side the factory and couldn't not be saved. Very very unfortunate day. pic.twitter.com/KicTnNUJTe — Atul Garg (@AtulGargDFS) February 16, 2024

The Delhi Police has barricaded some roads leading to Alipur in view of a farmers’ agitation.

Delay in fire services’ response?

Sources claimed that the delay was due to the non-availability of fire-tenders at a nearby fire station as those were sent to another spot, news agency PTI reported.

Police said as the factory owner was killed in the incident, his son, Akhil Jain of Sonipat in Haryana, is being interrogated.

A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the factory owner’s son.

The DFS official said 22 fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.