New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Transport Department has decided to extended the last date of registration for e-autos to November 15. According to reports, the Delhi government has received more than 16,000 applicants for the registeration of 4,216 electric autorickshaws. Out of the 4,261 e-autos, the government has received 33 per cent of the total registration, including 1,406 women applicants.

The government had launched on October 18 an online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the last date of which was November 1.

“On special request from auto drivers, the last date for registration of e-autos has been extended till November 15. Please visit transport.Delhi.Gov.In and apply for e-auto registration. This Diwali, let us pledge to adopt non-polluting resources of transport,” Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

आप सभी ऑटो चालकों के विशेष अनुरोध पर ई-ऑटो पंजीकरण के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 15.11.21 तक बढ़ा दी गई है। आज ही https://t.co/MXSuRNsLXE पर जाएं और ई-ऑटो रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आवेदन करें। इस दिवाली, आइए हम सभी परिवहन के गैर प्रदूषणकारी साधनों को अपनाने का प्रण करें। — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 2, 2021

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

Any person who has a valid driving license of light motor vehicle or three-Seater auto-rickshaws can apply for the registration of e-autos. The applicant should be a resident of Delhi and should have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address.

The Public Service Vehicle badge is not a mandatory requirement at the time of application, Delhi government had earlier said in a statement. However, the successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment.

The e-autos will be blue in colour in line with the electric buses soon to be inducted into Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet. However, the e-autos registered by a woman would be pink in colour.