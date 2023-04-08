Home

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Reach Dehradun In 2 Hrs, Haridwar 90 Minutes; Everything About Asia’s Longest Wildlife Corridor

The expressway is not only is it the longest elevated wildlife corridor under construction in Asia, but it will also serve to protect wildlife.

New Delhi: The construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, being built at a cost of Rs. 12,000 crore, will be complete by the end of December this year, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari informed, adding that 60-70 per cent construction work of the greenfield six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed.

The Greenfield Expressway project is estimated to cost roughly Rs 12,000 crore. The expressway has been divided into four phases, with construction commencing at Akshardham in Delhi and progressing via Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, and the EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

“People will be travelling from Delhi to Dehradun in just two hours and Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes as the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year,” Gadkari said.

दिल्ली – देहरादून एक्सेस कंट्रोल्ड ग्रीनफील्ड एक्सप्रेस-वे के बनने से दिल्ली से देहरादून यात्रा का समय 6 घंटे से घटकर 2 से 2.5 घंटे होगा। इस कॉरिडोर से वर्तमान की 235 किमी की दूरी घटकर 212 किमी होगी। समय और इंधन की बचत होगी, प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था तथा पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।… pic.twitter.com/4zxXbnzKcG — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 6, 2023

The road transport and highways minister inspected the expressway recently.

DELHI-DEHRADUN EXPRESSWAY: Key Features

The journey between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced from 235 km to 210 km. This initiative will also shorten the travel time from 6 hours to 2.5 hours. A minimum speed of 100 km/h will be maintained while traveling through this corridor. A closed toll mechanism would be approved to allow toll pay only to the extent of the highway used. It will link to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut through seven major interchanges. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would include rainwater collecting at 500-meter intervals and approximately 400 water recharge sites. The corridor includes a wildlife-friendly route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun. It consists of a 12-kilometer elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two large bridges, and thirteen smaller bridges. The expressway is built with 113 VUP (Vehicular Under Passes), LVUP (Light Vehicular Under Passes), SVUP (Small Vehicular Under Passes), 5 ROBs, 4 major bridges, and 62 bus shelters. In addition to the 76 km service road and 29 km elevated road, 16 entry-exit points are being constructed. The expressway has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

This mix of brownfield and greenfield project was approved for construction in 2020. Nitin Gadkari laid the project’s foundation stone on 26 February, 2021, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone again on December 4, 2021.

