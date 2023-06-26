Home

News

Delhi

Delivery Executive Robbed At Gunpoint In Delhi’s Pragati Maidan Tunnel, CCTV Footage Emerges

Delivery Executive Robbed At Gunpoint In Delhi’s Pragati Maidan Tunnel, CCTV Footage Emerges

The entire act was caught on CCTV and Delhi Police have registered a case in connection to the incident.

Delhi Police said the attackers had robbed Rs 1.5-Rs 2 lakh from the victims and the incident took place on June 24. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: A delivery executive and his associate were robbed at gunpoint by a group of assailants in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel. The entire act was caught on CCTV and Delhi Police have registered a case in connection to the incident.

The CCTV visuals shared by news agency ANI showed four men in two bikes forcibly stopping a car inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. They then walk up to the car and point their guns at the delivery executive and his associate sitting in the vehicle. In the next moment, the assailants – who were wearing black helmets – are seen grabbing bags of cash at gunpoint from the delivery executive and his associate.

You may like to read

Video: Delivery Executive, Associate Robbed At Gunpoint In Delhi

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Police said the attackers had robbed Rs 1.5-Rs 2 lakh from the victims and the incident took place on June 24. A case has been registered in this regard and efforts are underway to nab the accused, police said.

“A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals,” Delhi Police said in its statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.