Demolition Drive Underway in Delhi’s Mehrauli, Residents Protest | LIVE Updates

DDA Demolition Drive: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had given notice to people informing them about the demolition drive from Feb 10 to March 9. The notice stated that bulldozers would be used by DDA to demolish the jhuggis as the colony is unauthorised.

New Delhi: Residents in large number gathered in protest as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a massive demolition drive against unauthorise constructions in Mehrauli area on Friday. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had given notice to people informing them about the demolition drive from Feb 10 to March 9. The notice stated that bulldozers would be used by DDA to demolish the jhuggis as the colony is unauthorised.

In other news, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi would carry out a 15-day intensive drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from footpaths in the national capital to ease traffic and pedestrian movement and clear all kinds of waste from roads ahead of the G20 Summit.

According to officials, in coordination with other agencies, during the drive Temporary /Permanent encroachment would be removed from footpaths to ease traffic and pedestrian movement.

