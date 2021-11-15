New Delhi: Dengue cases have surged to over 5,270 in the national capital, with over 2,500 new cases added in just one week ending November 13, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease in Delhi since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.Also Read - Dengue Outbreak: Center Rushes High-Level Teams to 9 States, UTs Having High Caseload

This is the highest number of cases since Delhi's largest outbreak in 2015 that affected almost 16,000 people and killed 60. Delhi usually sees dengue cases peak in October with the numbers falling by November as the temperature goes down. This year, however, due to the erratic and intermittent rainfall, hospitals are still reporting a large number of dengue cases.

In comparison, 4,431 cases were reported in the Capital a year later in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, which continued to drop sharply to reach 2,798 cases in 2018 and 2,036 cases in 2019; which dropped further by nearly 50% in 2020, when only 1,072 infections were recorded.

Of the dengue cases in Delhi this year, 3,740 were reported in the first 13 days of November. In October, 1,196 cases were reported.

This year, the total number of cases till November 6 stood at 2,708 and the official death count due to dengue was nine. In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017, when the officially reported death count was 10.

In October, Delhi government made it mandatory for all hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres to report every case of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and any other vector-borne disease under the epidemic diseases act.