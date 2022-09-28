Delhi Dengue Cases Latest Update: As dengue cares are on the rise in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday said a “rapid response team” has been formed and inter-sectoral meetings are being held with various stakeholders to keep the spread of dengue in check.Also Read - DDA Housing Scheme 2022 Goes LIVE: 8,500 Flats Up For Sale in Narela. Steps to Apply, Payment Details Here

The MCD also stated that it is conducting special awareness campaigns during the ongoing festive season. Fogging is also being carried out at Ramleela grounds and Durga Puja pandals so that mosquito breeding can be prevented at these sites, it said.

According to a report released by the MCD on Monday, over 525 total dengue cases have been reported this year till September 21. Nearly 130 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the last few days.

“The MCD is continuously working towards keeping the dengue situation in check. A rapid response team has been formed under the municipal commissioner, and inter-sectoral meetings are being held with various stakeholders,” the civic body said in a statement.

The rise in dengue cases in the national capital comes in the wake of heavy rains over the past few days in the region. The report said 281 cases have been reported this month alone till September 21.

The MCD said it has issued 91,462 legal notices and 33,226 prosecutions after mosquito breeding were found at inspected sites. The civic body has also imposed administrative charges of about Rs 30,68,000 on owners of 12,659 houses and buildings.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has written letters to various stakeholders like CPWD, PWD, DDA, universities, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, state and central government offices etc. and asked them to adopt various means to check mosquito-breeding in their premises, it said.

To create a better understanding among various stakeholders, 26 meetings have been held at the zonal level, it said.

The MCD has also requested Ramlila committees and Durga Puja pandals’ bodies to maintain cleanliness and prevent water stagnation on their premises, it said. The civic body has conducted fogging at nearly 12,000 premises, it claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)