Dengue cases in Delhi: Delhi witnessed huge surge in dengue cases with over 100 cases being reported this week, taking the tally to 400 this year. As per the report released by Delhi's civic body on Monday, 152 cases were reported in this month alone till September 17. The city had recorded 295 dengue cases till September 9.

Dengue cases surge in Delhi – Top developments

Out of the 396 total cases recorded till September 17 this year, 75 were reported in August.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were recorded earlier than usual this year due to weather conditions congenial for mosquito breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths — the maximum since 2016.

Dengue menace: Precautions to take

To avoid mosquito bites wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents.

Put wire mesh on doors and windows to prevent entry of mosquitoes.

Cover all water tanks and containers with well fitted lids to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Empty, scrub and dry the room coolers every week before refilling to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Paint the insides of coolers before use.

All unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shells etc. should be properly disposed off.

Change water in flower vases, plant pots, bird pots every week to prevent mosquito breeding.

Cover the toilet seat if going out of home for more than a week.

Use bed net at home and hospital during dengue fever to prevent mosquito bite and to interrupt transmission.

Use aerosol, vaporizers (coils/mats) during day time.

Don’t allow water to stagnate in and around houses.

Brief: Delhi reported a surge in dengue cases with 152 cases being reported in this month alone till September 17.