Delhi Deputy CM Arrested In Excise Policy Scam. 10 Lesser Known Facts About Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI for several hours.

Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested in excise policy scam case (File photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday was arrested in an excise policy scam by the CBI after several hours of questioning. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI for several hours.

Before joining the probe, he went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he would “fully cooperate” with the CBI.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia:

Manish Sisodia started his career as a journalist and was associated with Zee News and All India Radio. Sisodia was a social activist before he joined politics. He was associated with the Parivartan NGO, which worked towards improving the lives of the common people in Delhi. Sisodia was one of the key members of India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011, which eventually led to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party. He is known for his simplicity and austere lifestyle. He is often seen wearing a simple cotton kurta and a pair of jeans. Sisodia is a strong advocate of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and has been involved in several campaigns to promote transparency in governance. He is a prolific writer and has authored several books, including ‘Shiksha: My Experiments As An Education Minister’ and ‘Swaraj’. Sisodia is a trained Indian classical singer and has performed at various music concerts. He is a vegetarian and has been associated with various animal rights organizations. Sisodia is known for his proficiency in the Hindi language and has delivered several speeches in the language. He is a strong advocate of decentralized governance and has been involved in various initiatives to empower local communities.

