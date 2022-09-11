New Delhi: With a paternal desire to have a child, a man took the wrong way and kidnapped a four-year-old girl. The case is reported from Delhi. The man has been arrested and the victim has been rescued from his possession within 24 hours by the Outer District Police, Delhi. The accused was identified as Sunil alias Bhura and he kidnapped the girl as he had no children, said a senior police official adding that on September 9 at around 5 p.m. they got a call regarding the kidnapping of a girl. A complaint in this regard was later lodged with Raj Park Police Station. The official said that they lodged an FIR and formed a team to look into the matter.Also Read - Want Delhi Food In Noida But In Budget? Check Out These 7 Best Pocket Friendly Food Joints In The City

"We scanned a number of CCTV footage and in one of the footages, a man could be seen taking away a girl. With the help of the local intelligence, the man was identified as Sunil alias Bhura who lived in Baghpat district of UP. We sent a team to his village and found that the accused had abandoned in Rogarh area and had fled," the police said.

The police team rescued the girl from a nearby area of a police station in Bagpat. Later on, the accused was also held from his native place. "The accused is a divorcee and a drunkard. He kidnapped the girl as he has no children. He wanted to raise her as his own. But he got scared and had abandoned her on the way," the official said.

The girl was handed over to her family and the accused was sent to judicial custody.