New Delhi: A 58-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly procuring loans by forging the signature and documents of his wife, reported PTI quoting police on Monday. The accused, Sudhakar Arya, is a resident of Sector 5, Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to the police, a case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who alleged that when she applied for a loan for her daughter's higher studies, it was rejected by a national bank on the ground that she had already taken a heavy loan and was a defaulter.

When the woman checked, she came to know that her husband had taken two loans of Rs 1,03,97,767 and Rs 1,85,50,000 from a non-banking financial company (NBFC), citing her as a co-applicant, the police said. She filed a case in the Delhi High Court's mediation centre and four notices were issued to Arya, but he never came to attend the proceedings, they added. During investigation, it came to light that the signatures of the complainant on both the loan applications were forged

Further verifications from the authorities concerned confirmed that the copies of the PAN and voter identity cards of the complainant were also forged, a senior police officer said. The accused used forged KYC documents while filing the loan applications with the NBFC. He also forged the signature of the co-applicant on the loan applications, the officer said. He mortgaged the joint property as a collateral security without the consent and knowledge of the second partner for procuring the loans, the police said.

“During further investigation, police apprehended Arya. The investigation regarding the forgeries, utilisation of funds and the roles of other associates, if any, is in progress,” Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) R K Singh said. The couple was living separately since 2006, the police said.