New Delhi: Two days ahead of the third phase of vaccination beginning across India on May 1 when all adults will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Delhi government has said that it doesn't have vaccines for the next phase as of now.

"We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials later in the day over the situation of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi. Jain will also be present at the meeting.

On the other hand, Jain said that the government sees a ray of hope for Delhi and it looks like the COVID-19 positivity rate will gradually come down in the national capital.

“In the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity (rate) had never been below the 10-day average, but it has been below for 3 days now. So we can see a ray of hope, it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down here,” Jain said.