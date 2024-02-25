Delhi Dog Menace: 2-Yr-Old Mauled To Death In Tughlaq Lane; Family Demands Action Against People Who Feed Strays

A two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Dhobhi Ghat are Delhi's Tughlaq Lane on Saturday evening.

Representational Image

Delhi News: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old baby girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Dhobhi Ghat are Delhi’s Tughlaq Lane. The victim’s family claimed that some people often feed the strays in the area and demanding action against them.

Trending Now

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6 PM on Saturday evening when the child was sitting outside her home. Suddenly, the toddler was surrounded by a pack of four to five dogs, who pounced on her, dragged the child for several meters, and mauled her to death.

You may like to read

Family claims inaction by authorities

Meanwhile, the girl’s family alleged that some people feed the stray dogs near the locality and demanded strict action against them.

“Around 6 pm, four to five stray dogs suddenly attacked our child, dragged her for 100-150 metres and mauled her,” the victim’s uncle, Ravi, told news agency PTI.

He also claimed that this was not the first stray dog attack in the area.

“These same dogs attacked children playing outside their homes, cats and chicken,” Ravi said and added that locals repeatedly complained to the authorities concerned but those were ignored.

“We are poor people. When we tried to stop those who feed the dogs, they threatened us with a police complaint,” he alleged.

The locals also complained about these people to the police but they took no action, Ravi claimed.

Dogs ‘sterilised and vaccinated’: NDMC

Police said the body of the victim was handed over to the family after an autopsy and investigation is underway.

“A police team and forensic experts were sent to the spot after we received information about the incident. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. Further investigation has begun,” an officer said.

A team of veterinarians also visited the locality after the incident, and stated the strays in the are vaccinated and sterilised.

“It is a very sad and unfortunate incident. A team of veterinarians visited the spot and it was found that the dogs in the area are vaccinated and sterilised. The police inquiry will make things clearer,” said a senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official.

Delhi dog menace

The alleged incident is the latest in a string of dog attacks in Delhi since the turn of the year.

On January 29, a seven-year-old girl suffered more than 15 injuries after allegedly being attacked by her neighbour’s American Bully while playing outside with her friends in Rohini’s Sector-25 area.

In another incident on January 22, a two-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in northeast Delhi’s Vishwash Nagar.

A day before that, a seven-year-old boy was injured in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull.

In the Shahbad Dairy area, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by another American Bully when she was playing near her home.

In another incident, a Pitbull allegedly snatched an 18-month-old child from her grandfather’s lap and mauled her in Burari’s Uttarakhand Colony.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.