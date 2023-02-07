Delhi DTC Bus Catches Fire In Kanjhawala; No Casualties Reported

Home

Kanjhawala: A DTC bus caught fire in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Monday at around 1.30 pm. The DTC bus which runs on route number 114 (Old Delhi Railway Station to Qutub Ghar) caught fire near the Ladpur bus stand at around 1.30 pm. The bus got completely gutted in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Watch: Delhi DTC Catches Fire In Kanjhawala

#dtc बस धुंआ धुंआ.. दिल्ली के कंझवाला के पास लाडपुर गांव में रूट नंबर 114 की बस मे लगी आग, घटना में कोई हताहत नही।। दमकल कर्मचारियों ने 1 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। pic.twitter.com/3jsE5vw9PF — Mohit om vashisht (@Mohitomvashisht) February 6, 2023

Fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames were extinguished by 4.30 pm in the evening. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

