New Delhi: At least six people were severely injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into shops in the national capital's Jangpura area on Saturday. According to the police, the accident happened with the bus was going towards Jangpura from the Sarai Kale Khan area. "The driver of the bus lost control and rammed into the roadside shops," said a senior police official.

Police said that all the injured people were rushed to a nearby government hospital where they are undergoing treatment and are said to be out of danger by the doctors. The police said that they have recorded the statements of the victims and a case under various sections of the IPC has been lodged.



After the incident, the area witnessed a massive traffic jam.

Meanwhile, the driver of the DTC bus was arrested and later released on bail.