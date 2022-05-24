New Delhi: Commuters will get to travel free of cost in Delhi Transport Corporation’s electric buses for three days starting today, May 24. The move, according to officials, is aimed at encouraging people to promote e-buses. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag-off 150 electric buses later in the day from the Indraprastha Depot.Also Read - EXPLAINED: What Is Delhi Government's Free Bus Pass Scheme And How Will It Work?

The government will also hold a social media contest by asking people to take selfies in the buses and post it on their profiles for a chance to win the iPads.

The 150 e-buses that will be added to the city’s bus fleet on Tuesday are a part of the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) plan to procure 300 e-buses. Two have already arrived since February this year, and 150 more will be added on Tuesday.

“All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be informed accordingly and not to insist commuters for purchase of tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC.” A DTC official said the free travel is being offered to encourage people to promote e-buses.

“It’s being done to motivate people and to spread awareness about the e-buses. With the addition of 150 buses, e-buses fleet will go up to 152. The DTC will be receiving 150 more e-buses in June and July,” the official added.

The first e-bus was flagged off Kejriwal in January this year.

At that time, the chief minister had said 300 more such buses will soon join the public transport in the city.

Terming the flag-off as the beginning of an era of the environment-friendly public transport system in the capital, the chief minister had said 2,000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years.